Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Galaxy Note 8 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 8 Pro
VS
Самсунг Галакси Ноте 8
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G90T) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 8895 and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
  • Comes with 1200 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3300 mAh
  • Shows 28% longer battery life (114 vs 89 hours)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (283K versus 256K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 8
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • 32% higher pixel density (522 vs 395 PPI)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 10W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 9 Octa 8895
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 8 Pro
vs
Galaxy Note 8

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.53 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 2960 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 522 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 83.14%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
PWM - 257 Hz
Response time - 4.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 8 Pro
633 nits
Galaxy Note 8 +1%
638 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 162.5 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof IP52 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue, Green Black, Gold, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 8 Pro +2%
84.9%
Galaxy Note 8
83.14%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Note 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G90T Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.69 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.314 GHz: Exynos M2
Lithography process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76MC4 Mali-G71 MP20
GPU clock 800 MHz 546 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~349 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1794 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi Note 8 Pro +31%
222467
Galaxy Note 8
169920
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 8 Pro +10%
283738
Galaxy Note 8
256826
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Rating (239th and 279th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM MIUI 12.5 One UI
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3300 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +48%
15:06 hr
Galaxy Note 8
10:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +6%
15:25 hr
Galaxy Note 8
14:34 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +50%
33:28 hr
Galaxy Note 8
22:16 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 8 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/1.7
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1440p при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 8 Pro
82.2 dB
Galaxy Note 8 +6%
86.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced August 2019 August 2017
Release date October 2019 September 2017
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 0.38 W/kg 0.173 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.8 W/kg 1.29 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro. But if the connectivity and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
38 (38.4%)
61 (61.6%)
Total votes: 99

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro or Note 7
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro or Mi 9T
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro or Mi 9 Lite
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro or Samsung Galaxy A51
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro or Mi 10 Lite
6. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 or Galaxy A51
7. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 or Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
8. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 or Galaxy S20
9. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
10. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 or S9 Plus

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish