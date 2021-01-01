Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G90T) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, which is powered by Exynos 990 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.