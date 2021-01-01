Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Galaxy S8 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S8

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 8 Pro
VS
Самсунг Галакси С8
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S8

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G90T) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy S8, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 8895 and came out 30 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
  • Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has a 0.73 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 36% longer battery life (114 vs 84 hours)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (283K versus 231K)
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 2-years and 6-months newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S8
  • 44% higher pixel density (570 vs 395 PPI)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 8.3 mm narrower
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 8 Pro
vs
Galaxy S8

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.53 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 2960 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 570 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 83.6%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM - 250 Hz
Response time - 4.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 8 Pro +3%
633 nits
Galaxy S8
616 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 68.1 mm (2.68 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 155 gramm (5.47 oz)
Waterproof IP52 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue, Green Black, Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 8 Pro +2%
84.9%
Galaxy S8
83.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G90T Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.69 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.314 GHz: Exynos M2
Lithography process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76MC4 Mali-G71 MP20
GPU clock 800 MHz 546 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~349 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1794 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +6%
1530
Galaxy S8
1447
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi Note 8 Pro +31%
222467
Galaxy S8
170326
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 8 Pro +23%
283738
Galaxy S8
231240
AnTuTu 8 Android Results (239th and 296th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM MIUI 12.5 One UI
OS size - 11.7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi/PMA
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +50%
15:06 hr
Galaxy S8
10:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +6%
15:25 hr
Galaxy S8
14:32 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +37%
33:28 hr
Galaxy S8
24:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX333 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S8 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/1.7
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1440p при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 8 Pro
82.2 dB
Galaxy S8
82.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced August 2019 March 2017
Release date October 2019 April 2017
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 687 USD
SAR (head) 0.38 W/kg 0.315 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.8 W/kg 1.27 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
64 (44.1%)
81 (55.9%)
Total votes: 145

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
