Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S8
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G90T) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy S8, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 8895 and came out 30 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
- Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3000 mAh
- Has a 0.73 inch larger screen size
- Shows 36% longer battery life (114 vs 84 hours)
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (283K versus 231K)
- Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- The phone is 2-years and 6-months newer
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S8
- 44% higher pixel density (570 vs 395 PPI)
- Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to
- Optical image stabilization
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 8.3 mm narrower
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
69
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
45
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
67
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
54
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
81
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
60
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.53 inches
|5.8 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1440 x 2960 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|18.5:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|570 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.9%
|83.6%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|99.8%
|PWM
|-
|250 Hz
|Response time
|-
|4.4 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
|148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
|Width
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|68.1 mm (2.68 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|200 gramm (7.05 oz)
|155 gramm (5.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP52
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Gray, Blue, Green
|Black, Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue, Red, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G90T
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895
|Max. clock
|2050 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.69 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.314 GHz: Exynos M2
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G76MC4
|Mali-G71 MP20
|GPU clock
|800 MHz
|546 MHz
|FLOPS
|~184 GFLOPS
|~349 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1794 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +41%
481
340
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +6%
1530
1447
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi Note 8 Pro +31%
222467
170326
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 8 Pro +23%
283738
231240
AnTuTu 8 Android Results (239th and 296th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|MIUI 12.5
|One UI
|OS size
|-
|11.7 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi/PMA
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (30% in 30 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +50%
15:06 hr
10:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +6%
15:25 hr
14:32 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +37%
33:28 hr
24:30 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX333 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S8 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5184 x 3880
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/1.7
|Focal length
|-
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1440p при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Galaxy S8 +1%
88
Video quality
Galaxy S8 +13%
88
Generic camera score
Galaxy S8 +5%
88
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|16
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2019
|March 2017
|Release date
|October 2019
|April 2017
|Launch price
|~ 225 USD
|~ 687 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.38 W/kg
|0.315 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.8 W/kg
|1.27 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is definitely a better buy.
