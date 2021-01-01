Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Galaxy S9 Plus – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

VS
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G90T) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9810 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3500 mAh
  • Shows 33% longer battery life (114 vs 86 hours)
  • Has a 0.33 inch larger screen size
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • 34% higher pixel density (531 vs 395 PPI)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 10W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 8 Pro
vs
Galaxy S9 Plus

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.53 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 2960 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 531 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 84.2%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
PWM - 215 Hz
Response time - 7 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 8 Pro
633 nits
Galaxy S9 Plus
630 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 158.1 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof IP52 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue, Green Black, Gold, Gray, Red, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G90T Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2700 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76MC4 Mali-G72MP18
GPU clock 800 MHz 572 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~658 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1794 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 400 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi Note 8 Pro
222467
Galaxy S9 Plus +11%
246492
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 8 Pro
283738
Galaxy S9 Plus +9%
309698
AnTuTu Benchmark Rating (239th and 211th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12.5 One UI 2.1
OS size - 13.9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +35%
15:06 hr
Galaxy S9 Plus
11:15 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 8 Pro
15:25 hr
Galaxy S9 Plus +8%
16:45 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +32%
33:28 hr
Galaxy S9 Plus
25:23 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/1.7
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1440p при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 8 Pro
82.2 dB
Galaxy S9 Plus +4%
85.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced August 2019 February 2018
Release date October 2019 March 2018
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 937 USD
SAR (head) 0.38 W/kg 0.294 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.8 W/kg 1.35 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus. But if the software and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
40 (34.8%)
75 (65.2%)
Total votes: 115

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
