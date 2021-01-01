Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Vivo V15 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Vivo V15

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 8 Pro
VS
Виво V15
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
Vivo V15

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G90T) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Vivo V15, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • 56% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (283K versus 182K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Delivers 60% higher maximum brightness (633 against 396 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo V15
  • Optical image stabilization

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 8 Pro
vs
Vivo V15

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 85.39%
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 8 Pro +60%
633 nits
Vivo V15
396 nits

Design and build

Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 189.5 gramm (6.68 oz)
Waterproof IP52 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue, Green Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 8 Pro
84.9%
Vivo V15 +1%
85.39%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Vivo V15 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G90T MediaTek Helio P70
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76MC4 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 800 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~78.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1600 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +59%
481
Vivo V15
302
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +3%
1530
Vivo V15
1489
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi Note 8 Pro +53%
222467
Vivo V15
145387
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 8 Pro +56%
283738
Vivo V15
182224
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 9.0
ROM MIUI 12.5 Funtouch 9

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes, Dual-Engine Fast Charging (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 8 Pro
15:06 hr
Vivo V15
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 8 Pro
15:25 hr
Vivo V15
n/a
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 8 Pro
33:28 hr
Vivo V15
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2019 February 2019
Release date October 2019 April 2019
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 300 USD
SAR (head) 0.38 W/kg 0.674 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.8 W/kg 1.458 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Redmi Note 7
2. Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Mi 9T
3. Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Mi 9 Lite
4. Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Galaxy A51
5. Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Mi 10 Lite
6. Vivo V15 vs Mi 9T
7. Vivo V15 vs Redmi Note 8
8. Vivo V15 vs Vivo V17
9. Vivo V15 vs V15 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish