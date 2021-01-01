Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 8 Pro vs V17 Neo – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Vivo V17 Neo

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 8 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
VS
Виво В17 Нео
Vivo V17 Neo

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G90T) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Vivo V17 Neo, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P65 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
  • 54% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (277K versus 180K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 43% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 487 and 341 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo V17 Neo
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 21 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 8 Pro
vs
V17 Neo

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.53 inches 6.38 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 404 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 84.9% 83.3%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 8 Pro
634 nits
V17 Neo
n/a

Design and build

Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 159.5 mm (6.28 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 179 gramm (6.31 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue, Green White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Redmi Note 8 Pro +2%
84.9%
V17 Neo
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Vivo V17 Neo in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G90T MediaTek Helio P65
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76MC4 Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2
GPU clock 800 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~56.4 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1800 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +43%
487
V17 Neo
341
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +21%
1532
V17 Neo
1267
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 8 Pro +54%
277745
V17 Neo
180825

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0
ROM MIUI 12 Funtouch 9

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 45 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 8 Pro
15:06 hr
V17 Neo
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 8 Pro
15:25 hr
V17 Neo
n/a
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 8 Pro
33:28 hr
V17 Neo
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX499 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 6
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2019 September 2019
Release date October 2019 November 2019
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.38 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.8 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
14 (56%)
11 (44%)
Total votes: 25

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro or Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro or Xiaomi Mi 9T
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro or Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro or Samsung Galaxy A51
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro or Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite
6. Vivo V17 Neo or Xiaomi Mi A3
7. Vivo V17 Neo or Samsung Galaxy A51
8. Vivo V17 Neo or Huawei Honor 9X
9. Vivo V17 Neo or Huawei Honor 10
10. Vivo V17 Neo or Vivo V17

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish