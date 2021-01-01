Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Vivo V17 Neo
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G90T) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Vivo V17 Neo, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P65 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
- 54% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (277K versus 180K)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
- 43% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 487 and 341 points
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo V17 Neo
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Weighs 21 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
69
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
40
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
80
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
58
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
66
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
59
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.53 inches
|6.38 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|404 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|84.9%
|83.3%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
|159.5 mm (6.28 inches)
|Width
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|200 gramm (7.05 oz)
|179 gramm (6.31 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Gray, Blue, Green
|White, Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G90T
|MediaTek Helio P65
|Max. clock
|2050 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G76MC4
|Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2
|GPU clock
|800 MHz
|820 MHz
|FLOPS
|~184 GFLOPS
|~56.4 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +43%
487
341
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +21%
1532
1267
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 8 Pro +54%
277745
180825
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Phone Scores (168th and 258th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|Funtouch 9
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (30% in 30 min)
|Yes (60% in 45 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
15:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:25 hr
Talk (3G)
33:28 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX499 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5184 x 3880
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|6
|5G support
|No
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2019
|September 2019
|Release date
|October 2019
|November 2019
|Launch price
|~ 225 USD
|~ 250 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.38 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.8 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
14 (56%)
11 (44%)
