Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Vivo V20

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 8 Pro
VS
Виво V20
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
Vivo V20

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G90T) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Vivo V20, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
  • 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (280K versus 243K)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo V20
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 29 grams less
  • 13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 545 and 484 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 8 Pro
vs
Vivo V20

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.53 inches 6.44 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 83.7%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 8 Pro +4%
638 nits
Vivo V20
615 nits

Design and build

Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 161.3 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 171 gramm (6.03 oz)
Waterproof IP52 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue, Green Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 8 Pro +1%
84.9%
Vivo V20
83.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Vivo V20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G90T Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76MC4 Adreno 618
GPU clock 800 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~435 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 8 Pro
484
Vivo V20 +13%
545
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 8 Pro
1516
Vivo V20 +11%
1678
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 8 Pro +15%
280848
Vivo V20
243703
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu Benchmark (232nd and 274th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 Funtouch OS 11

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes (66% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 0:59 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +20%
15:06 hr
Vivo V20
12:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 8 Pro
15:25 hr
Vivo V20 +14%
17:32 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 8 Pro
33:28 hr
Vivo V20 +21%
40:12 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (78th and 63rd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 44 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 -
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2019 September 2020
Release date October 2019 October 2020
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) 0.38 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.8 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and software are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V20. But if the design and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
11 (78.6%)
3 (21.4%)
Total votes: 14

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
