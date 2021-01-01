Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Vivo V20
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G90T) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Vivo V20, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
- Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
- 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (280K versus 243K)
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo V20
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G
- Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Weighs 29 grams less
- 13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 545 and 484 points
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
72
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
54
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
65
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
76
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.53 inches
|6.44 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.9%
|83.7%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
|161.3 mm (6.35 inches)
|Width
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|200 gramm (7.05 oz)
|171 gramm (6.03 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP52
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Gray, Blue, Green
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G90T
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|Max. clock
|2050 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G76MC4
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|800 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~184 GFLOPS
|~435 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
484
Vivo V20 +13%
545
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1516
Vivo V20 +11%
1678
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
221098
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 8 Pro +15%
280848
243703
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu Benchmark (232nd and 274th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|Funtouch OS 11
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (30% in 30 min)
|Yes (66% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|0:59 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +20%
15:06 hr
12:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:25 hr
Vivo V20 +14%
17:32 hr
Talk (3G)
33:28 hr
Vivo V20 +21%
40:12 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (78th and 63rd place)
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|9248 x 6920
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|44 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5184 x 3880
|-
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|13
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2019
|September 2020
|Release date
|October 2019
|October 2020
|Launch price
|~ 225 USD
|~ 375 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.38 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.8 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display and software are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V20. But if the design and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro.
