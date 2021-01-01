Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Vivo Y53s VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Vivo Y53s Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G90T) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Vivo Y53s, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and came out 22 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)

Delivers 42% higher maximum brightness (634 against 446 nits)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

34% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (329K versus 246K)

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

27% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 484 and 381 points

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Vivo Y53s Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480

Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.53 inches 6.58 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 401 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 84.5% Max. Brightness Redmi Note 8 Pro +42% 634 nits Vivo Y53s 446 nits

Design and build Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 164 mm (6.46 inches) Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz) Waterproof IP52 No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Gray, Blue, Green Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 8 Pro 84.9% Vivo Y53s 84.5%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Vivo Y53s in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G90T Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Max. clock 2050 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics Mali-G76 MC4 Adreno 619 GPU clock 800 MHz 825 MHz FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~468 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 8 Pro +27% 484 Vivo Y53s 381 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 8 Pro +17% 1523 Vivo Y53s 1306 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 8 Pro +34% 329516 Vivo Y53s 246022 CPU 99055 65039 GPU 87464 54320 Memory 58183 50917 UX 87058 76732 Total score 329516 246022 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi Note 8 Pro 1311 Vivo Y53s n/a Stability 85% - Graphics test 7 FPS - Graphics score 1311 - PCMark 3.0 score 8142 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 OriginOS 1.0 OS size 10.3 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 10120 x 6328 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (64 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 5184 x 3880 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Pixel size 0.9 microns - Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Redmi Note 8 Pro 87 Vivo Y53s n/a Video quality Redmi Note 8 Pro 78 Vivo Y53s n/a Generic camera score Redmi Note 8 Pro 84 Vivo Y53s n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 12 15 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 8 Pro 82.2 dB Vivo Y53s n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced August 2019 June 2021 Release date October 2019 June 2021 SAR (head) 0.38 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.8 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the performance, software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro. But if the display and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Vivo Y53s.