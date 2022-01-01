Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Xiaomi 11T VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Xiaomi 11T Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G90T) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Xiaomi 11T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Shows 16% longer battery life (114 vs 98 hours)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11T Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

86% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (614K versus 329K)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 1200

Stereo speakers

Delivers 24% higher maximum brightness (794 against 638 nits)

Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED Size 6.53 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 85.1% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 99.8% PWM - 120 Hz Response time - 2.8 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Redmi Note 8 Pro 638 nits Xiaomi 11T +24% 794 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 203 gramm (7.16 oz) Waterproof IP52 IP53 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Gray, Blue, Green White, Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 8 Pro 84.9% Xiaomi 11T 85.1%

Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 MIUI 12.5 OS size 10.3 GB 26 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 12032 x 9204 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Xiaomi 11T from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 5184 x 3880 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size 0.9 microns 1 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS - Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Redmi Note 8 Pro 87 Xiaomi 11T +28% 111 Video quality Redmi Note 8 Pro 78 Xiaomi 11T +35% 105 Generic camera score Redmi Note 8 Pro 84 Xiaomi 11T +29% 108

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 12 20 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 8 Pro 82.2 dB Xiaomi 11T +8% 88.6 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced August 2019 September 2021 Release date October 2019 October 2021 SAR (head) 0.38 W/kg 0.55 W/kg SAR (body) 0.8 W/kg 0.95 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 11T is definitely a better buy.