Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Mi 5

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 8 Pro
VS
Ксиаоми Ми 5
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
Xiaomi Mi 5

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G90T) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Xiaomi Mi 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 and came out 43 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Has a 1.38 inches larger screen size
  • Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3000 mAh
  • Shows 24% longer battery life (114 vs 92 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Thinner bezels – 11.57% more screen real estate
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 8
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 3-years and 7-months newer
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 5
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.2 mm narrower
  • Weighs 71 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 8 Pro
vs
Mi 5

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 5.15 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 395 ppi 428 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 73.33%
Display tests
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 43 ms
Contrast - 1173:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 8 Pro +1%
633 nits
Mi 5
626 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 144.5 mm (5.69 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 69.2 mm (2.72 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.2 mm (0.28 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 129 gramm (4.55 oz)
Waterproof IP52 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue, Green White, Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 8 Pro +16%
84.9%
Mi 5
73.33%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G90T Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
Max. clock 2050 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 4 (2 + 2)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 2 cores at 1.593 GHz: Kryo
- 2 cores at 2.15 GHz: Kryo
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76MC4 Adreno 530
GPU clock 800 MHz 510 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~498 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1333 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi Note 8 Pro +69%
222467
Mi 5
131261
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 8 Pro
283738
Mi 5
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 6.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
ROM MIUI 12.5 MIUI 10
OS size - 10.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (40% in 20 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +20%
15:06 hr
Mi 5
12:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +13%
15:25 hr
Mi 5
13:52 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +71%
33:28 hr
Mi 5
19:43 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 28.53 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX298 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 4 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 2688 x 1512
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 0.9 microns 2 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 8 Pro +5%
82.2 dB
Mi 5
78 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced August 2019 February 2016
Release date October 2019 March 2016
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 449 USD
SAR (head) 0.38 W/kg 0.376 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.8 W/kg 0.798 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (75%)
1 (25%)
Total votes: 4

