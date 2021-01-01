Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Mi 9 SE
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G90T) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
- Comes with 1430 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3070 mAh
- Shows 56% longer battery life (114 vs 73 hours)
- Has a 0.56 inch larger screen size
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- 26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (277K versus 219K)
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- 20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 487 and 407 points
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- The phone is 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 712
- Weighs 45 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 5.9 mm narrower
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
71
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
46
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
63
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
68
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
62
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.53 inches
|5.97 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|432 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.9%
|84.1%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|99.9%
|PWM
|-
|255 Hz
|Response time
|-
|4.2 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
|147.5 mm (5.81 inches)
|Width
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|70.5 mm (2.78 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|200 gramm (7.05 oz)
|155 gramm (5.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Gray, Blue, Green
|Gray, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G90T
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
|Max. clock
|2050 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G76MC4
|Adreno 616
|GPU clock
|800 MHz
|550 MHz
|FLOPS
|~184 GFLOPS
|~310 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +20%
487
407
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +6%
1532
1448
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 8 Pro +26%
277745
219788
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Smartphone Scores (170th and 209th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|MIUI 12
|OS size
|-
|19 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|3070 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (30% in 30 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|1:27 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +48%
15:06 hr
10:19 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +6%
15:25 hr
14:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +33%
33:28 hr
25:00 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|123°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5184 x 3880
|5120 x 3840
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|18 mm
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/2.78"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|15
|5G support
|No
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2019
|February 2019
|Release date
|October 2019
|March 2019
|Launch price
|~ 225 USD
|~ 424 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.38 W/kg
|1.39 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.8 W/kg
|1.39 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro. But if the display and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE.
