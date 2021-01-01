Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Mi 9T Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Mi 9T Pro

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 8 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
VS
Ксиаоми Ми 9Т Про
Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G90T) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
  • Shows 11% longer battery life (114 vs 103 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
  • 57% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (436K versus 277K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 855
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 30% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 634 and 487 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 8 Pro
vs
Mi 9T Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.53 inches 6.39 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 84.9% 86.1%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 142.2%
PWM - 223 Hz
Response time - 6.5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 8 Pro
634 nits
Mi 9T Pro
635 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 156.7 mm (6.17 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue, Green White, Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Redmi Note 8 Pro
84.9%
Mi 9T Pro +1%
86.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G90T Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76MC4 Adreno 640
GPU clock 800 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 8 Pro
1532
Mi 9T Pro +70%
2609
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 8 Pro
277745
Mi 9T Pro +57%
436032
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu 8 (168th and 75th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size - 19 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 27 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (30% in 20 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +13%
15:06 hr
Mi 9T Pro
13:33 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 8 Pro
15:25 hr
Mi 9T Pro +33%
20:33 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 8 Pro
33:28 hr
Mi 9T Pro
33:23 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (56th and 32nd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 124°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 5184 x 3880
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 18 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 20
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 8 Pro
82 dB
Mi 9T Pro +6%
87.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced August 2019 May 2019
Release date October 2019 June 2019
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 387 USD
SAR (head) 0.38 W/kg 1.3 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.8 W/kg 1.51 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
19 (31.1%)
42 (68.9%)
Total votes: 61

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
