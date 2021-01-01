Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Mi A1 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Mi A1

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 8 Pro
VS
Ксиаоми Ми А1
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
Xiaomi Mi A1

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G90T) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Xiaomi Mi A1, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • 2.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (283K versus 98K)
  • Has a 1.03 inches larger screen size
  • Comes with 1420 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3080 mAh
  • Shows 31% longer battery life (114 vs 87 hours)
  • Thinner bezels – 13.88% more screen real estate
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A1
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Weighs 35 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 8 Pro
vs
Mi A1

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 395 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 71.02%
Display tests
RGB color space - 98%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 40.2 ms
Contrast - 1359:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 8 Pro +16%
633 nits
Mi A1
548 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 155.4 mm (6.12 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 165 gramm (5.82 oz)
Waterproof IP52 No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue, Green Black, Gold, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 8 Pro +20%
84.9%
Mi A1
71.02%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Xiaomi Mi A1 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G90T Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76MC4 Adreno 506
GPU clock 800 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 2133 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi Note 8 Pro +226%
222467
Mi A1
68326
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 8 Pro +189%
283738
Mi A1
98333
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 7.1.2 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM MIUI 12.5 Android One
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3080 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +14%
15:06 hr
Mi A1
13:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +39%
15:25 hr
Mi A1
11:00 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +65%
33:28 hr
Mi A1
20:11 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", OmniVision OV12A10
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.4", Omnivision OV13380
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length - 35.96 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/5"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 6
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 8 Pro
82.2 dB
Mi A1 +5%
86.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2019 September 2017
Release date October 2019 September 2017
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 212 USD
SAR (head) 0.38 W/kg 1.75 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.8 W/kg 0.76 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
14 (77.8%)
4 (22.2%)
Total votes: 18

