Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Mi Mix 2S
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G90T) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
- Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
- Shows 93% longer battery life (114 vs 59 hours)
- Has a 0.54 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 1100 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3400 mAh
- Delivers 38% higher maximum brightness (633 against 458 nits)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Optical image stabilization
- 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (353K versus 283K)
- Stereo speakers
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 845
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
56
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
61
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
57
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
80
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.53 inches
|5.99 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|18:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|403 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.9%
|82.21%
|PWM
|-
|1168 Hz
|Response time
|-
|40.7 ms
|Contrast
|-
|834:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
|150.8 mm (5.94 inches)
|Width
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|74.9 mm (2.95 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|200 gramm (7.05 oz)
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP52
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Ceramic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Gray, Blue, Green
|-
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G90T
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Max. clock
|2050 MHz
|2800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G76MC4
|Adreno 630
|GPU clock
|800 MHz
|710 MHz
|FLOPS
|~184 GFLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
481
Mi Mix 2S +5%
504
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1530
Mi Mix 2S +18%
1803
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
222467
Mi Mix 2S +19%
263983
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
283738
Mi Mix 2S +25%
353712
AnTuTu Benchmark Rating (239th and 154th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|MIUI 12.5
|MIUI 12
|OS size
|-
|11.4 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (30% in 30 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (30% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|2:04 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +50%
15:06 hr
10:01 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +65%
15:25 hr
9:25 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +105%
33:28 hr
16:25 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 46 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5184 x 3880
|2592 x 1944
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|40.82 mm
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|1.4 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Mi Mix 2S +16%
101
Video quality
Mi Mix 2S +13%
88
Generic camera score
Mi Mix 2S +15%
97
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|18
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2019
|March 2018
|Release date
|October 2019
|April 2018
|Launch price
|~ 225 USD
|~ 444 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.38 W/kg
|0.542 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.8 W/kg
|1.593 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is definitely a better buy.
