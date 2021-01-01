Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Mi Mix 2S – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Mi Mix 2S

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G90T) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Shows 93% longer battery life (114 vs 59 hours)
  • Has a 0.54 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1100 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3400 mAh
  • Delivers 38% higher maximum brightness (633 against 458 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (353K versus 283K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 845

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 8 Pro
vs
Mi Mix 2S

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 5.99 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18:9
PPI 395 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 82.21%
Display tests
PWM - 1168 Hz
Response time - 40.7 ms
Contrast - 834:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 8 Pro +38%
633 nits
Mi Mix 2S
458 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 150.8 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 74.9 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof IP52 No
Rear material Glass Ceramic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue, Green -
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 8 Pro +3%
84.9%
Mi Mix 2S
82.21%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G90T Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76MC4 Adreno 630
GPU clock 800 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 8 Pro
1530
Mi Mix 2S +18%
1803
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi Note 8 Pro
222467
Mi Mix 2S +19%
263983
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 8 Pro
283738
Mi Mix 2S +25%
353712
AnTuTu Benchmark Rating (239th and 154th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12.5 MIUI 12
OS size - 11.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:04 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +50%
15:06 hr
Mi Mix 2S
10:01 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +65%
15:25 hr
Mi Mix 2S
9:25 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +105%
33:28 hr
Mi Mix 2S
16:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 46 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 40.82 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1.4 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 8 Pro
82.2 dB
Mi Mix 2S +1%
83.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced August 2019 March 2018
Release date October 2019 April 2018
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 444 USD
SAR (head) 0.38 W/kg 0.542 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.8 W/kg 1.593 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is definitely a better buy.

