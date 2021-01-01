Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G90T) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Xiaomi Mi Note 10, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.