Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Poco M2 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Poco M2

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 8 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
VS
Ксиаоми Поко М2
Xiaomi Poco M2

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G90T) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Xiaomi Poco M2, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
  • Delivers 59% higher maximum brightness (634 against 398 nits)
  • 39% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (277K versus 199K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 30% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 487 and 375 points
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M2
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 8 Pro
vs
Poco M2

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 84.9% 83.2%
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 8 Pro +59%
634 nits
Poco M2
398 nits

Design and build

Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 77.8 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 198 gramm (6.98 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Redmi Note 8 Pro +2%
84.9%
Poco M2
83.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Xiaomi Poco M2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G90T MediaTek Helio G80
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76MC4 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 800 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +30%
487
Poco M2
375
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +17%
1532
Poco M2
1305
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 8 Pro +39%
277745
Poco M2
199345
AnTuTu Results (168th and 229th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 50 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 8 Pro
15:06 hr
Poco M2
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 8 Pro
15:25 hr
Poco M2
n/a
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 8 Pro
33:28 hr
Poco M2
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4160 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 118°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 27 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/4.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2019 September 2020
Release date October 2019 September 2020
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 162 USD
SAR (head) 0.38 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.8 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco M2.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Note 7
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Mi 9T
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Mi 9 Lite
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A51
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Mi 10 Lite
6. Xiaomi Poco M2 vs Samsung Galaxy M31
7. Xiaomi Poco M2 vs Samsung Galaxy M21
8. Xiaomi Poco M2 vs Samsung Galaxy M31s
9. Xiaomi Poco M2 vs Oppo Realme 6 Pro
10. Xiaomi Poco M2 vs Samsung Galaxy M51

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish