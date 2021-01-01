Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Poco M2
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G90T) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Xiaomi Poco M2, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
- Delivers 59% higher maximum brightness (634 against 398 nits)
- 39% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (277K versus 199K)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- 30% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 487 and 375 points
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M2
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
66
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
44
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
56
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
72
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
62
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.53 inches
|6.53 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|394 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen to body ratio
|84.9%
|83.2%
Design and build
|Height
|161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
|163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
|Width
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|77.8 mm (3.06 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|200 gramm (7.05 oz)
|198 gramm (6.98 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Gray, Blue, Green
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G90T
|MediaTek Helio G80
|Max. clock
|2050 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G76MC4
|Mali-G52 MP2
|GPU clock
|800 MHz
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|~184 GFLOPS
|~54.6 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +30%
487
375
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +17%
1532
1305
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 8 Pro +39%
277745
199345
AnTuTu Results (168th and 229th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|MIUI 12
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (30% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 50 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|2:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
15:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:25 hr
Talk (3G)
33:28 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|4160 x 3120
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|118°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5184 x 3880
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|27 mm
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/4.0"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2019
|September 2020
|Release date
|October 2019
|September 2020
|Launch price
|~ 225 USD
|~ 162 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.38 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.8 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco M2.
