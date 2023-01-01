Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G90T) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 31 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.