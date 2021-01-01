Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Poco M4 Pro 5G VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G90T) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 and came out 27 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (634 against 508 nits) Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Shows 8% longer battery life (123 vs 114 hours)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810

Stereo speakers

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.53 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 399 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 84.8% Display features - - DCI-P3 Max. Brightness Redmi Note 8 Pro +25% 634 nits Poco M4 Pro 5G 508 nits

Design and build Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 163.56 mm (6.44 inches) Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.75 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz) Waterproof IP52 IP53 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Gray, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Orange Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 8 Pro 84.9% Poco M4 Pro 5G 84.8%

Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 MIUI 12.5 OS size 10.3 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 120° 119° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 5184 x 3880 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.45 Pixel size 0.9 microns 1 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Redmi Note 8 Pro 87 Poco M4 Pro 5G n/a Video quality Redmi Note 8 Pro 78 Poco M4 Pro 5G n/a Generic camera score Redmi Note 8 Pro 84 Poco M4 Pro 5G n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes Yes LTE Cat * 12 - 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 8 Pro 82.2 dB Poco M4 Pro 5G n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced August 2019 November 2021 Release date October 2019 November 2021 SAR (head) 0.38 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.8 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the display, performance, battery life, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro.