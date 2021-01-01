Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Redmi 4X – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Redmi 4X

VS
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi 4X

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G90T) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Xiaomi Redmi 4X, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 and came out 31 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Has a 1.53 inches larger screen size
  • Shows 43% longer battery life (114 vs 80 hours)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Thinner bezels – 13.92% more screen real estate
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • 34% higher pixel density (395 vs 294 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 7.1
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 4X
  • Weighs 50 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.5 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 8 Pro
vs
Redmi 4X

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 395 ppi 294 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 70.98%
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 8 Pro +21%
633 nits
Redmi 4X
525 nits

Design and build

Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 139.2 mm (5.48 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 69.9 mm (2.75 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof IP52 No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue, Green Black, Gold, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 8 Pro +20%
84.9%
Redmi 4X
70.98%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Xiaomi Redmi 4X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G90T Qualcomm Snapdragon 435
Max. clock 2050 MHz 1400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 8 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76MC4 Adreno 505
GPU clock 800 MHz 450 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~48 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 2, 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 2133 MHz 800 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 16, 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi Note 8 Pro +409%
222467
Redmi 4X
43699
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 6.0.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 7.1.2)
ROM MIUI 12.5 MIUI 11

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4100 mAh
Charge power 18 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +32%
15:06 hr
Redmi 4X
11:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +27%
15:25 hr
Redmi 4X
12:00 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +72%
33:28 hr
Redmi 4X
19:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 8 Pro +14%
82.2 dB
Redmi 4X
72 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced August 2019 February 2017
Release date October 2019 April 2017
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 162 USD
SAR (head) 0.38 W/kg 0.583 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.8 W/kg 1.5 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is definitely a better buy.

