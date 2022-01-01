Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Note 11 Pro 5G VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G90T) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 29 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Ability to record video in 4K resolution Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Delivers 87% higher maximum brightness (1193 against 638 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

The phone is 2-years and 5-months newer

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695

22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (402K versus 329K)

Stereo speakers

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED Size 6.53 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 86% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness Redmi Note 8 Pro 638 nits Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G +87% 1193 nits

Design and build Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.12 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 202 gramm (7.13 oz) Waterproof IP52 IP53 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Gray, Blue, Green White, Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 8 Pro 84.9% Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G +1% 86%

Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 MIUI 13 OS size 10.3 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 12032 x 9024 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 120° 118° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV12A10 (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 5184 x 3880 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4 Pixel size 0.9 microns - Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Redmi Note 8 Pro 87 Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G n/a Video quality Redmi Note 8 Pro 78 Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G n/a Generic camera score Redmi Note 8 Pro 84 Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes Yes LTE Cat * 12 13 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes - Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 8 Pro 82.2 dB Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced August 2019 January 2022 Release date October 2019 February 2022 SAR (head) 0.38 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.8 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G is definitely a better buy.