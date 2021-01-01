Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 8 vs iPhone 8 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Apple iPhone 8, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
  • Comes with 2179 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 1821 mAh
  • Has a 1.6 inches larger screen size
  • Shows 64% longer battery life (108 vs 66 hours)
  • Thinner bezels – 16.3% more screen real estate
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 25% higher pixel density (409 vs 326 PPI)
  • The phone is 2-years newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 8
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 51% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (260K versus 173K)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • Stereo speakers
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 8 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 8
vs
iPhone 8

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 409 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.7% 65.4%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 22 ms
Contrast - 1373:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 8
630 nits
iPhone 8
633 nits
Design and build

Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 148 gramm (5.22 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 8 +25%
81.7%
iPhone 8
65.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and Apple iPhone 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Apple A11 Bionic
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 2.39 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
Lithography process 11 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Apple GPU
GPU clock 600 MHz -
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~325 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 8
312
iPhone 8 +195%
921
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 8
1318
iPhone 8 +68%
2213
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi Note 8
142443
iPhone 8 +42%
202475
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 8
173324
iPhone 8 +51%
260965
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 11 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM MIUI 12 -
OS size - 6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 1821 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 35 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:05 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 8 +39%
16:00 hr
iPhone 8
11:54 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 8 +37%
14:24 hr
iPhone 8
10:36 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 8 +104%
25:01 hr
iPhone 8
12:24 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV8856
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 4224 x 3136 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 28.21 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type - BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.9" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 8 +1%
81.3 dB
iPhone 8
80.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced August 2019 September 2017
Release date September 2019 September 2017
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 712 USD
SAR (head) 0.191 W/kg 1.35 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.034 W/kg 1.36 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 8. But if the display, battery life, camera, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8.

