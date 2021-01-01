Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Apple iPhone 8
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Apple iPhone 8, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
- Comes with 2179 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 1821 mAh
- Has a 1.6 inches larger screen size
- Shows 64% longer battery life (108 vs 66 hours)
- Thinner bezels – 16.3% more screen real estate
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- 25% higher pixel density (409 vs 326 PPI)
- The phone is 2-years newer
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 8
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- 51% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (260K versus 173K)
- Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Optical image stabilization
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
- Stereo speakers
- Better grip in hands – the body is 8 mm narrower
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
64
50
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
34
67
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
74
54
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
61
58
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
62
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
57
60
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.3 inches
|4.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|750 x 1334 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|16:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.7%
|65.4%
|RGB color space
|-
|99.9%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|22 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1373:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
|138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
|Width
|75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
|67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|148 gramm (5.22 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
|Apple A11 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2100 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 2.39 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~273 GFLOPS
|~325 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4, 6 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 256 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
312
iPhone 8 +195%
921
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1318
iPhone 8 +68%
2213
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
142443
iPhone 8 +42%
202475
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
173324
iPhone 8 +51%
260965
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|iOS 11 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|-
|OS size
|-
|6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|1821 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 35 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:05 hr
|1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 8 +39%
16:00 hr
11:54 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 8 +37%
14:24 hr
10:36 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 8 +104%
25:01 hr
12:24 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV8856
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 8 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4224 x 3136
|3088 x 2320
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|28.21 mm
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.9"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
93
Video quality
90
Generic camera score
92
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|16
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2019
|September 2017
|Release date
|September 2019
|September 2017
|Launch price
|~ 187 USD
|~ 712 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.191 W/kg
|1.35 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.034 W/kg
|1.36 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 8. But if the display, battery life, camera, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8.
Cast your vote
45 (58.4%)
32 (41.6%)
Total votes: 77