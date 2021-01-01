Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 8 vs iPhone XS – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Apple iPhone XS

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 8
VS
Эпл Айфон XS
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
Apple iPhone XS

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Apple iPhone XS, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
  • Comes with 1342 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 2658 mAh
  • Shows 50% longer battery life (108 vs 72 hours)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (342K versus 173K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A12 Bionic
  • Stereo speakers
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 12% higher pixel density (458 vs 409 PPI)
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 8
vs
iPhone XS

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.3 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.7% 82.9%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.8%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 4.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 8
630 nits
iPhone XS +4%
658 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 8
81.7%
iPhone XS +1%
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and Apple iPhone XS in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
Lithography process 11 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 600 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 8
312
iPhone XS +255%
1107
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 8
1318
iPhone XS +113%
2813
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi Note 8
142443
iPhone XS +170%
384156
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 8
173324
iPhone XS +97%
342040
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM MIUI 12 -
OS size - 11.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 2658 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 35 min) Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 2:05 hr 2:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 8 +57%
16:00 hr
iPhone XS
10:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 8 +27%
14:24 hr
iPhone XS
11:21 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 8 +77%
25:01 hr
iPhone XS
14:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV8856
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 4224 x 3136 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 28.21 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.9" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 8
81.3 dB
iPhone XS +7%
87.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced August 2019 September 2018
Release date September 2019 September 2018
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 1100 USD
SAR (head) 0.191 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.034 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone XS is definitely a better buy.

