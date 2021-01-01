Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Apple iPhone XS
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Apple iPhone XS, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
- Comes with 1342 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 2658 mAh
- Shows 50% longer battery life (108 vs 72 hours)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
- Fingerprint scanner
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- The phone is 1-year newer
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (342K versus 173K)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
- Optical image stabilization
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
- More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A12 Bionic
- Stereo speakers
- OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- 12% higher pixel density (458 vs 409 PPI)
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
64
70
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
37
84
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
74
63
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
61
65
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
58
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Size
|6.3 inches
|5.8 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1125 x 2436 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|458 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.7%
|82.9%
|Display features
|-
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|-
|98.8%
|PWM
|-
|240 Hz
|Response time
|-
|4.4 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
|143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
|Width
|75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
|70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|177 gramm (6.24 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
|Apple A12 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2490 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|~273 GFLOPS
|~560 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4, 6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
312
iPhone XS +255%
1107
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1318
iPhone XS +113%
2813
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
142443
iPhone XS +170%
384156
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
173324
iPhone XS +97%
342040
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|-
|OS size
|-
|11.8 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|2658 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 35 min)
|Yes (50% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|2:05 hr
|2:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 8 +57%
16:00 hr
10:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 8 +27%
14:24 hr
11:21 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 8 +77%
25:01 hr
14:10 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV8856
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4224 x 3136
|3088 x 2316
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|28.21 mm
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.9"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|16
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2019
|September 2018
|Release date
|September 2019
|September 2018
|Launch price
|~ 187 USD
|~ 1100 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.191 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.034 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone XS is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
3 (42.9%)
4 (57.1%)
Total votes: 7