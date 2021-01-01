Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 8 vs Honor 20 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Huawei Honor 20

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
  • Shows 21% longer battery life (108 vs 89 hours)
  • Delivers 37% higher maximum brightness (619 against 452 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (377K versus 173K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 980
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • 2.1x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 674 and 318 points
  • Weighs 16 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 8
vs
Honor 20

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 412 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.7% 84.2%
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.6%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 35.4 ms
Contrast - 875:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 8 +37%
619 nits
Honor 20
452 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 154.25 mm (6.07 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 8
81.7%
Honor 20 +3%
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and Huawei Honor 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 11 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 600 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 8
318
Honor 20 +112%
674
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 8
1322
Honor 20 +79%
2360
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 8
173452
Honor 20 +117%
377088

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 Magic 3.1
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 18 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 35 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:05 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 8 +21%
16:00 hr
Honor 20
13:25 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 8 +1%
14:24 hr
Honor 20
14:14 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 8
25:01 hr
Honor 20 +29%
32:20 hr
Smartphones With Long Battery Life (93rd and 104th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash - LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 117°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV8856
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4224 x 3136 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 28.21 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type - BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.9" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 21
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 8
80.5 dB
Honor 20 +1%
81 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced August 2019 May 2019
Release date September 2019 June 2019
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 350 USD
SAR (head) 0.191 W/kg 0.84 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.034 W/kg 1.29 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 20 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
5 (100%)
Total votes: 5

