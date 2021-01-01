Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 8 vs Honor 20S – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 20S, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
  • Comes with 660 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3340 mAh
  • Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (619 against 494 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20S
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Weighs 31 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 8
vs
Honor 20S

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 6.15 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2312 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.2:9
PPI 409 ppi 412 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.7% 84.2%
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 8 +25%
619 nits
Honor 20S
494 nits

Design and build

Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 159 gramm (5.61 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 8
81.7%
Honor 20S +3%
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and Huawei Honor 20S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G51
GPU clock 600 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 8
318
Honor 20S +4%
332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 8
1322
Honor 20S +6%
1398
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 8 +2%
173452
Honor 20S
169672
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Results (281st and 299th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0
ROM MIUI 12 Magic 2.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3340 mAh
Charge power 18 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 35 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:05 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 8
16:00 hr
Honor 20S
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 8
14:24 hr
Honor 20S
n/a
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 8
25:01 hr
Honor 20S
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash - LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV8856
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4224 x 3136 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 28.21 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type - ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.9" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 21
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 8
80.5 dB
Honor 20S
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2019 September 2019
Release date September 2019 October 2019
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) 0.191 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.034 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8. But if the connectivity and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 20S.

