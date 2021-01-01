Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Huawei Honor 9
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 9, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 960 and came out 27 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
- Has a 1.2 inches larger screen size
- Shows 40% longer battery life (108 vs 77 hours)
- Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3200 mAh
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Thinner bezels – 11.46% more screen real estate
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 665
- Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (630 against 519 nits)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9
- 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (198K versus 173K)
- Weighs 35 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
64
55
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
38
41
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
74
58
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
61
43
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
65
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
60
50
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.3 inches
|5.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|16:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|428 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.7%
|70.24%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|32.8 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1310:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
|147.3 mm (5.8 inches)
|Width
|75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
|70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|155 gramm (5.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Orange
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
|HiSilicon Kirin 960
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2360 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Mali-G71 MP8
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|1037 MHz
|FLOPS
|~273 GFLOPS
|~282 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4, 6 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
312
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1318
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
142443
Honor 9 +1%
143670
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
173324
Honor 9 +15%
198567
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|EMUI 9.1
|OS size
|-
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|3200 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 35 min)
|Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:05 hr
|1:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 8 +42%
16:00 hr
11:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 8 +52%
14:24 hr
9:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 8 +19%
25:01 hr
21:03 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|5160 x 3872
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital (lossless), 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV8856
|-
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4224 x 3136
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|28.21 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.9"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2019
|June 2017
|Release date
|September 2019
|July 2017
|Launch price
|~ 187 USD
|~ 337 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.191 W/kg
|1.26 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.034 W/kg
|1.26 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
5 (50%)
5 (50%)
Total votes: 10