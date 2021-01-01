Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Huawei P Smart 2021, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.