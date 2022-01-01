Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Huawei P8 Lite 2017
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Huawei P8 Lite 2017, which is powered by Huawei Kirin 655 and came out 32 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
- Has a 1.1 inches larger screen size
- 75% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (205K versus 117K)
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Thinner bezels – 12.2% more screen real estate
- Supports 18W fast charging
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 8
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 665
Reasons to consider the Huawei P8 Lite 2017
- Weighs 43 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
61
56
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
29
19
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
70
50
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
59
39
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
73
49
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
56
40
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.3 inches
|5.2 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|16:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|424 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.7%
|69.5%
|RGB color space
|-
|93.7%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|28 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1474:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
|147.2 mm (5.8 inches)
|Width
|75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
|72.9 mm (2.87 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|147 gramm (5.19 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|White, Black, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
|Huawei Kirin 655
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2100 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.12 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Mali-T830 MP2
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~273 GFLOPS
|~40 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4, 6 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|16, 32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 8 +83%
316
173
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 8 +57%
1321
841
|CPU
|66836
|-
|GPU
|39821
|-
|Memory
|37987
|-
|UX
|62159
|-
|Total score
|205939
|117457
|Stability
|98%
|-
|Graphics test
|1 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|219
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|6400
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
|ROM
|MIUI 12.5 Enhanced
|EMUI 9
|OS size
|-
|6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Yes
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 35 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|2:05 hr
|2:55 hr
|Web browsing
|11:36 hr
|-
|Watching video
|11:32 hr
|-
|Gaming
|05:19 hr
|-
|Standby
|87 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV8856
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|-
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4224 x 3136
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|28.21 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|-
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.9"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2019
|January 2017
|Release date
|September 2019
|February 2017
|SAR (head)
|0.191 W/kg
|0.36 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.034 W/kg
|0.93 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 is definitely a better buy.
