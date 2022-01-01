Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 8 vs P8 Lite 2017 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Huawei P8 Lite 2017, which is powered by Huawei Kirin 655 and came out 32 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
  • Has a 1.1 inches larger screen size
  • 75% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (205K versus 117K)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Thinner bezels – 12.2% more screen real estate
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 8
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 665
Reasons to consider the Huawei P8 Lite 2017
  • Weighs 43 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 8
vs
P8 Lite 2017

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 5.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 409 ppi 424 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 81.7% 69.5%
Display tests
RGB color space - 93.7%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 28 ms
Contrast - 1474:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 8 +13%
628 nits
P8 Lite 2017
557 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 147.2 mm (5.8 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 72.9 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 147 gramm (5.19 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 8 +18%
81.7%
P8 Lite 2017
69.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and Huawei P8 Lite 2017 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Huawei Kirin 655
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.12 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 11 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-T830 MP2
GPU clock 600 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~40 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 16, 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 8 +83%
316
P8 Lite 2017
173
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 8 +57%
1321
P8 Lite 2017
841
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 8 +75%
205939
P8 Lite 2017
117457
CPU 66836 -
GPU 39821 -
Memory 37987 -
UX 62159 -
Total score 205939 117457
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 1 FPS -
Graphics score 219 -
PCMark 3.0 score 6400 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced EMUI 9
OS size - 6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 18 W -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No Yes
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 35 min) No
Full charging time 2:05 hr 2:55 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:36 hr -
Watching video 11:32 hr -
Gaming 05:19 hr -
Standby 87 hr -
General battery life
Redmi Note 8
29:07 hr
P8 Lite 2017
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV8856
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4224 x 3136 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 28.21 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type - BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.9" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 8
81.3 dB
P8 Lite 2017 +3%
83.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2019 January 2017
Release date September 2019 February 2017
SAR (head) 0.191 W/kg 0.36 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.034 W/kg 0.93 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

