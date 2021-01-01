Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 8 vs LG V30 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs LG V30

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
LG V30

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the LG V30, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and came out 26 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3300 mAh
  • Shows 16% longer battery life (108 vs 93 hours)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the LG V30
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 31% higher pixel density (537 vs 409 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 10W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (211K versus 173K)
  • POLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • Weighs 32 grams less
  • 24% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 387 and 312 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 8
vs
LG V30

Display

Type IPS LCD POLED
Size 6.3 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 2880 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18:9
PPI 409 ppi 537 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 81.7% 81.48%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - 227 Hz
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 8 +3%
630 nits
LG V30
610 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 151.7 mm (5.97 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 158 gramm (5.57 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Pink, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 8
81.7%
LG V30
81.48%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and LG V30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2450 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 11 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 540
GPU clock 600 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~558 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 2 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 8
312
LG V30 +24%
387
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 8
1318
LG V30 +26%
1659
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi Note 8
142443
LG V30 +11%
158145
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 8
173324
LG V30 +22%
211181
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 7.1.2 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM MIUI 12 LG UX 6
OS size - 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3300 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 35 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (30% in 15 min)
Full charging time 2:05 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 8 +72%
16:00 hr
LG V30
9:30 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 8
14:24 hr
LG V30 +2%
14:56 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 8
25:01 hr
LG V30 +33%
33:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 107°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 30 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX351 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV8856
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of LG V30 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4224 x 3136 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 28.21 mm 22 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.9" 1/5"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 8
81.3 dB
LG V30 +3%
84.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced August 2019 August 2017
Release date September 2019 September 2017
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 587 USD
SAR (head) 0.191 W/kg 0.375 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.034 W/kg 1.12 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8. But if the display, performance, connectivity, and design are more of a priority – go for the LG V30.

