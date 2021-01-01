Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs LG V30
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the LG V30, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and came out 26 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
- Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3300 mAh
- Shows 16% longer battery life (108 vs 93 hours)
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the LG V30
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 31% higher pixel density (537 vs 409 PPI)
- Supports wireless charging up to 10W
- Optical image stabilization
- 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (211K versus 173K)
- POLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
- Weighs 32 grams less
- 24% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 387 and 312 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
64
69
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
37
45
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
74
71
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
61
53
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
81
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
59
59
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|POLED
|Size
|6.3 inches
|6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1440 x 2880 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|18:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|537 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.7%
|81.48%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|100%
|PWM
|-
|227 Hz
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
|151.7 mm (5.97 inches)
|Width
|75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
|75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|158 gramm (5.57 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Pink, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2450 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Adreno 540
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|710 MHz
|FLOPS
|~273 GFLOPS
|~558 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4, 6 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 2 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
312
LG V30 +24%
387
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1318
LG V30 +26%
1659
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
142443
LG V30 +11%
158145
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
173324
LG V30 +22%
211181
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 7.1.2 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|LG UX 6
|OS size
|-
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|3300 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (10 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 35 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (30% in 15 min)
|Full charging time
|2:05 hr
|1:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 8 +72%
16:00 hr
9:30 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:24 hr
LG V30 +2%
14:56 hr
Talk (3G)
25:01 hr
LG V30 +33%
33:30 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|107°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (16 MP + 13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 30 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX351 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV8856
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of LG V30 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4224 x 3136
|2592 x 1944
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|28.21 mm
|22 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.9"
|1/5"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
87
Video quality
73
Generic camera score
82
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|16
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2019
|August 2017
|Release date
|September 2019
|September 2017
|Launch price
|~ 187 USD
|~ 587 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.191 W/kg
|0.375 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.034 W/kg
|1.12 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the software and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8. But if the display, performance, connectivity, and design are more of a priority – go for the LG V30.
