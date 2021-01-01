Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the LG V30, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and came out 26 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.