Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Meizu 16s Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.