Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 8 vs Moto G50 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Motorola Moto G50

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 8
VS
Моторола Мото G50
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
Motorola Moto G50

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Motorola Moto G50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
  • Delivers 76% higher maximum brightness (630 against 358 nits)
  • 52% higher pixel density (409 vs 269 PPI)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G50
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Shows 23% longer battery life (133 vs 108 hours)
  • 39% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (240K versus 173K)
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 8
vs
Moto G50

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.7% 83.2%
Display tests
RGB color space - 93.2%
PWM - 2336000 Hz
Response time - 44 ms
Contrast - 1889:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 8 +76%
630 nits
Moto G50
358 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 74.9 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Gray, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 8
81.7%
Moto G50 +2%
83.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and Motorola Moto G50 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
Lithography process 11 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 619
GPU clock 600 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 8
312
Moto G50 +62%
504
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 8
1318
Moto G50 +23%
1626
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi Note 8
142443
Moto G50
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 8
173324
Moto G50 +39%
240452
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 -
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 35 min) Yes (23% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:05 hr 2:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 8
16:00 hr
Moto G50 +20%
19:26 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 8
14:24 hr
Moto G50 +29%
18:38 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 8
25:01 hr
Moto G50 +73%
43:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV8856
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4224 x 3136 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 28.21 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.9" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 8 +3%
81.3 dB
Moto G50
79.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2019 March 2021
Release date September 2019 April 2021
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 238 USD
SAR (head) 0.191 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.034 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G50 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A50 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro or Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
3. Samsung Galaxy A51 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
4. Samsung Galaxy A31 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
5. Samsung Galaxy A30s or Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
6. Samsung Galaxy A12 or Motorola Moto G50
7. Motorola Moto G 5G or Motorola Moto G50
8. Motorola Moto G9 Power or Motorola Moto G50
9. Motorola Moto G30 or Motorola Moto G50
10. Motorola Moto G10 or Motorola Moto G50

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish