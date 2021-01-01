Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 8 vs Nokia 6.1 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Nokia 6.1

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 8
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
VS
Нокиа 6.1
Nokia 6.1

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Nokia 6.1, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
  • Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 42% longer battery life (108 vs 76 hours)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (619 against 469 nits)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 7.53% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Nokia 6.1
  • Weighs 18 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 8
vs
Nokia 6.1

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 409 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 81.7% 74.17%
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 8 +32%
619 nits
Nokia 6.1
469 nits

Design and build

Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 148.8 mm (5.86 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Redmi Note 8 +10%
81.7%
Nokia 6.1
74.17%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and Nokia 6.1 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 11 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 508
GPU clock 600 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~163 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1333 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 8 +81%
318
Nokia 6.1
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 8 +36%
1322
Nokia 6.1
970
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 8
173452
Nokia 6.1
n/a

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 Android One

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 35 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:05 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 8 +51%
16:00 hr
Nokia 6.1
10:58 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 8 +42%
14:24 hr
Nokia 6.1
10:05 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 8 +39%
25:01 hr
Nokia 6.1
18:04 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash - Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV8856
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4224 x 3136 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 28.21 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.9" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 4
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 8
80.5 dB
Nokia 6.1 +6%
85 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2019 January 2018
Release date September 2019 March 2018
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) 0.191 W/kg 0.944 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.034 W/kg 1.82 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

