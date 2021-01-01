Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 8 vs OnePlus 8 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs OnePlus 8

VS
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
OnePlus 8

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the OnePlus 8, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8
  • 3.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (572K versus 173K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (797 against 630 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 4000 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 865
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Thinner bezels – 7% more screen real estate

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 8
vs
OnePlus 8

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.3 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 81.7% 88.7%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.7%
PWM - 373 Hz
Response time - 2.8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 8
630 nits
OnePlus 8 +27%
797 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 72.9 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Silver, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 8
81.7%
OnePlus 8 +9%
88.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and OnePlus 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 11 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 650
GPU clock 600 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 8
312
OnePlus 8 +188%
900
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 8
1318
OnePlus 8 +153%
3336
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi Note 8
142443
OnePlus 8
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 8
173324
OnePlus 8 +230%
572200
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
ROM MIUI 12 OxygenOS 10.0
OS size - 23 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 18 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 35 min) Yes (50% in 22 min)
Full charging time 2:05 hr 0:52 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 8 +13%
16:00 hr
OnePlus 8
14:22 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 8
14:24 hr
OnePlus 8 +37%
19:45 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 8
25:01 hr
OnePlus 8 +14%
28:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV8856
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4224 x 3136 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 28.21 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.9" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 8
81.3 dB
OnePlus 8 +10%
89.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced August 2019 April 2020
Release date September 2019 April 2020
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 512 USD
SAR (head) 0.191 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.034 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 8 is definitely a better buy.

