Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs OnePlus 8
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the OnePlus 8, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8
- 3.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (572K versus 173K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (797 against 630 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 4000 mAh
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 865
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Thinner bezels – 7% more screen real estate
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
64
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
37
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
74
80
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
61
74
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
59
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.3 inches
|6.55 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.7%
|88.7%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|-
|97.7%
|PWM
|-
|373 Hz
|Response time
|-
|2.8 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
|160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
|Width
|75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
|72.9 mm (2.87 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|180 gramm (6.35 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Black, Silver, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Adreno 650
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|587 MHz
|FLOPS
|~273 GFLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4, 6 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
312
OnePlus 8 +188%
900
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1318
OnePlus 8 +153%
3336
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
142443
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
173324
OnePlus 8 +230%
572200
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|OxygenOS 10.0
|OS size
|-
|23 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|4300 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 35 min)
|Yes (50% in 22 min)
|Full charging time
|2:05 hr
|0:52 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 8 +13%
16:00 hr
14:22 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:24 hr
OnePlus 8 +37%
19:45 hr
Talk (3G)
25:01 hr
OnePlus 8 +14%
28:45 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV8856
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4224 x 3136
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|28.21 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.9"
|1/3"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|20
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2019
|April 2020
|Release date
|September 2019
|April 2020
|Launch price
|~ 187 USD
|~ 512 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.191 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.034 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 8 is definitely a better buy.
