Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Oppo Realme 3 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
VS
Oppo Realme 3 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Oppo Realme 3 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 19% longer battery life (108 vs 91 hours)
  • Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (619 against 503 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 3 Pro
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (193K versus 173K)
  • 25% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 398 and 318 points
  • Weighs 18 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 8
vs
Realme 3 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 81.7% 83.7%
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 8 +23%
619 nits
Realme 3 Pro
503 nits

Design and build

Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 156.8 mm (6.17 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 8
81.7%
Realme 3 Pro +2%
83.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and Oppo Realme 3 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
Lithography process 11 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 616
GPU clock 600 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~384 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 8
318
Realme 3 Pro +25%
398
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 8
1322
Realme 3 Pro +14%
1513
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 8
173452
Realme 3 Pro +11%
193385

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 ColorOS 7

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4045 mAh
Charge power 18 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 35 min) Yes, VOOC 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:05 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 8 +19%
16:00 hr
Realme 3 Pro
13:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 8
14:24 hr
Realme 3 Pro +5%
15:01 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 8
25:01 hr
Realme 3 Pro +22%
30:46 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (93rd and 98th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash - LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX519 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV8856
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 4224 x 3136 5760 x 4312
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 28.21 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.9" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 8
80.5 dB
Realme 3 Pro +12%
90 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2019 April 2019
Release date September 2019 April 2019
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) 0.191 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.034 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 3 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (25%)
6 (75%)
Total votes: 8

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
