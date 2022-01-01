Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Oppo Realme 9 Pro VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Oppo Realme 9 Pro Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Oppo Realme 9 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 30 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (626 against 566 nits)

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

94% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (400K versus 206K)

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh

Shows 24% longer battery life (134 vs 108 hours)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.3 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 400 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz HDR support No - Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.7% 84.4% Display features - - DCI-P3 Max. Brightness Redmi Note 8 +11% 626 nits Realme 9 Pro 566 nits

Design and build Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 8 81.7% Realme 9 Pro +3% 84.4%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and Oppo Realme 9 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78) Lithography process 11 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 619 GPU clock 600 MHz - FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 8 315 Realme 9 Pro +120% 694 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 8 1311 Realme 9 Pro +53% 2010 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 8 206704 Realme 9 Pro +94% 400589 CPU 66836 - GPU 39821 - Memory 37987 - UX 62159 - Total score 206704 400589 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi Note 8 219 Realme 9 Pro n/a Stability 98% - Graphics test 1 FPS - Graphics score 219 - PCMark 3.0 score 6406 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 12 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Realme UI 3.0

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9280 x 6920 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 118° 119° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV8856

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4224 x 3136 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.1 Focal length 28.21 mm - Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.9" 1/3.13" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * No Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 12 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 8 81.3 dB Realme 9 Pro n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced August 2019 February 2022 Release date September 2019 February 2022 SAR (head) 0.191 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.034 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 9 Pro is definitely a better buy.