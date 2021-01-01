Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 8 vs Galaxy A02s – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Samsung Galaxy A02s

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 8
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
VS
Самсунг Галакси А02s
Samsung Galaxy A02s

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A02s, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
  • Delivers 313% higher maximum brightness (620 against 150 nits)
  • 89% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (170K versus 90K)
  • 51% higher pixel density (409 vs 270 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A02s
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 25.8 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 8
vs
Galaxy A02s

Display

Type IPS LCD PLS TFT
Size 6.3 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.7% 81.8%
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 8 +313%
620 nits
Galaxy A02s
150 nits

Design and build

Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 164.2 gramm (5.79 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and Samsung Galaxy A02s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 11 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 506
GPU clock 600 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 8 +116%
313
Galaxy A02s
145
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 8 +88%
1322
Galaxy A02s
705
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 8 +89%
170625
Galaxy A02s
90144

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 12 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 35 min) Yes
Full charging time 2:05 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 8
16:00 hr
Galaxy A02s
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 8
14:24 hr
Galaxy A02s
n/a
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 8
25:01 hr
Galaxy A02s
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash - LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV8856
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4224 x 3136 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 28.21 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.9" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced August 2019 November 2020
Release date September 2019 January 2021
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 131 USD
SAR (head) 0.191 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.034 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 is definitely a better buy.

