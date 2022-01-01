Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A03, which is powered by Unisoc T606 and came out 27 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.