Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A50, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 9610 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.