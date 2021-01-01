Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 8 vs Galaxy J4 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Samsung Galaxy J4

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 8
VS
Самсунг Галакси Джей 4
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
Samsung Galaxy J4

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy J4, which is powered by Exynos 7 Quad 7570 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
  • 3.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (173K versus 54K)
  • Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
  • 53% higher pixel density (409 vs 267 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Thinner bezels – 10.5% more screen real estate
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Fingerprint scanner
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J4
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 15 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 8
vs
Galaxy J4

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.3 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 409 ppi 267 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.7% 71.2%
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 8
630 nits
Galaxy J4
n/a

Design and build

Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 151.7 mm (5.97 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 8 +15%
81.7%
Galaxy J4
71.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and Samsung Galaxy J4 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Samsung Exynos 7 Quad 7570
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 11 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali T-720 MP2
GPU clock 600 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~36 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi Note 8 +238%
142443
Galaxy J4
42109
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 8 +215%
173324
Galaxy J4
54997
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 18 W -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No Yes
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 35 min) No
Full charging time 2:05 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 8
16:00 hr
Galaxy J4
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 8
14:24 hr
Galaxy J4
n/a
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 8
25:01 hr
Galaxy J4
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV8856
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4224 x 3136 276 x 1932
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 28.21 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.9" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HID, HFP, HDP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Micro
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 8
81.3 dB
Galaxy J4
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced August 2019 May 2018
Release date September 2019 June 2018
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 162 USD
SAR (head) 0.191 W/kg 0.356 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.034 W/kg 1.492 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
