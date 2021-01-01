Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy M21s, which is powered by Exynos 9611 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.