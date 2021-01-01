Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 8 vs Galaxy S10 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Samsung Galaxy S10

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 8
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
VS
Самсунг Галакси S10
Samsung Galaxy S10

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy S10, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9820 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
  • Shows 37% longer battery life (108 vs 79 hours)
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3400 mAh
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (393K versus 173K)
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 35% higher pixel density (551 vs 409 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 9W
  • Delivers 31% higher maximum brightness (812 against 619 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 8
vs
Galaxy S10

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.3 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 3040 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19:9
PPI 409 ppi 551 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 81.7% 88.08%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.1%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 4.8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 8
619 nits
Galaxy S10 +31%
812 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 149.9 mm (5.9 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 157 gramm (5.54 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 8
81.7%
Galaxy S10 +8%
88.08%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and Samsung Galaxy S10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2730 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 11 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali G76 MP12
GPU clock 600 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~943 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 8
318
Galaxy S10 +118%
692
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 8
1322
Galaxy S10 +53%
2027
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 8
173452
Galaxy S10 +127%
393293
AnTuTu Android Rating (281st and 95th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 3.0
OS size - 9.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 35 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:05 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 8 +58%
16:00 hr
Galaxy S10
10:10 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 8 +13%
14:24 hr
Galaxy S10
12:56 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 8 +18%
25:01 hr
Galaxy S10
21:19 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash - Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 123°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV8856
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 4224 x 3136 4320 x 2432
Aperture f/2.0 f/1.9
Focal length 28.21 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.9" 1/2.65"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 20

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 8
80.5 dB
Galaxy S10 +9%
88 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced August 2019 February 2019
Release date September 2019 March 2019
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 0.191 W/kg 0.48 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.034 W/kg 1.59 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S10 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 7
2. Redmi Note 8 and Mi A3
3. Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8T
4. Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 9S
5. Redmi Note 8 and Mi 10 Lite
6. Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10e
7. Galaxy S10 and Galaxy A51
8. Galaxy S10 and iPhone XR
9. Galaxy S10 and P30 Pro
10. Galaxy S10 and Mi Note 10 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish