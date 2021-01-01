Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
- 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (458K versus 173K)
- Optical image stabilization
- Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 855
- Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
- Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (705 against 619 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Thinner bezels – 6.1% more screen real estate
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
66
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
40
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
77
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
62
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
61
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.3 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|393 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.7%
|87.8%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|98.3%
|PWM
|-
|250 Hz
|Response time
|-
|32 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
|162.5 mm (6.4 inches)
|Width
|75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Adreno 640
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|585 MHz
|FLOPS
|~273 GFLOPS
|~899 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 1000 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
318
Galaxy S10 Lite +127%
723
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1322
Galaxy S10 Lite +80%
2377
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
173452
Galaxy S10 Lite +164%
458532
AnTuTu Benchmark Rating (281st and 66th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|One UI 3.0
|OS size
|-
|22.5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 35 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:05 hr
|1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 8 +20%
16:00 hr
13:35 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:24 hr
Galaxy S10 Lite +34%
19:07 hr
Talk (3G)
25:01 hr
Galaxy S10 Lite +37%
34:29 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (93rd and 40th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|-
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|123°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV8856
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4224 x 3136
|6464 x 4864
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|28.21 mm
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.9"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|20
|5G support
|-
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2019
|January 2020
|Release date
|September 2019
|January 2020
|Launch price
|~ 187 USD
|~ 562 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.191 W/kg
|0.484 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.034 W/kg
|1.02 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is definitely a better buy.
