Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 8
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
VS
Самсунг Галакси С10 Лайт
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
  • 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (458K versus 173K)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 855
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (705 against 619 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 6.1% more screen real estate

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 8
vs
Galaxy S10 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.3 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 81.7% 87.8%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.3%
PWM - 250 Hz
Response time - 32 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 8
619 nits
Galaxy S10 Lite +14%
705 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 162.5 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 8
81.7%
Galaxy S10 Lite +7%
87.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 11 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 640
GPU clock 600 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 1000 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 8
1322
Galaxy S10 Lite +80%
2377
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 8
173452
Galaxy S10 Lite +164%
458532
AnTuTu Benchmark Rating (281st and 66th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 3.0
OS size - 22.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 35 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:05 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 8 +20%
16:00 hr
Galaxy S10 Lite
13:35 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 8
14:24 hr
Galaxy S10 Lite +34%
19:07 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 8
25:01 hr
Galaxy S10 Lite +37%
34:29 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (93rd and 40th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash - LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 123°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV8856
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4224 x 3136 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 28.21 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.9" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 20
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 8
80.5 dB
Galaxy S10 Lite +10%
88.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced August 2019 January 2020
Release date September 2019 January 2020
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 562 USD
SAR (head) 0.191 W/kg 0.484 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.034 W/kg 1.02 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is definitely a better buy.

