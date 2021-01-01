Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 8 vs Galaxy S8 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy S8, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 8895 and came out 30 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Shows 29% longer battery life (108 vs 84 hours)
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • The phone is 2-years and 6-months newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S8
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 39% higher pixel density (570 vs 409 PPI)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (231K versus 173K)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.2 mm narrower
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 8
vs
Galaxy S8

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.3 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 2960 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 570 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 81.7% 83.6%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM - 250 Hz
Response time - 4.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 8 +2%
630 nits
Galaxy S8
616 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 68.1 mm (2.68 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 155 gramm (5.47 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 8
81.7%
Galaxy S8 +2%
83.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and Samsung Galaxy S8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.69 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.314 GHz: Exynos M2
Lithography process 11 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G71 MP20
GPU clock 600 MHz 546 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~349 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1794 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 8
312
Galaxy S8 +9%
340
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 8
1318
Galaxy S8 +10%
1447
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi Note 8
142443
Galaxy S8 +20%
170326
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 8
173324
Galaxy S8 +33%
231240
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI
OS size - 11.7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi/PMA
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 35 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:05 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 8 +59%
16:00 hr
Galaxy S8
10:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 8
14:24 hr
Galaxy S8 +1%
14:32 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 8 +3%
25:01 hr
Galaxy S8
24:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX333 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV8856
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S8 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4224 x 3136 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/1.7
Focal length 28.21 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.9" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1440p при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 8
81.3 dB
Galaxy S8 +1%
82.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced August 2019 March 2017
Release date September 2019 April 2017
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 687 USD
SAR (head) 0.191 W/kg 0.315 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.034 W/kg 1.27 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8. But if the display, performance, connectivity, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S8.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
27 (25.7%)
78 (74.3%)
Total votes: 105

