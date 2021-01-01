Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 8 vs Vivo V15 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Vivo V15

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 8
VS
Виво V15
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
Vivo V15

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Vivo V15, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Delivers 59% higher maximum brightness (630 against 396 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo V15
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 8
vs
Vivo V15

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 81.7% 85.39%
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 8 +59%
630 nits
Vivo V15
396 nits

Design and build

Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 189.5 gramm (6.68 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 8
81.7%
Vivo V15 +5%
85.39%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and Vivo V15 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 MediaTek Helio P70
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 600 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~78.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1600 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 8 +3%
312
Vivo V15
302
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 8
1318
Vivo V15 +13%
1489
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi Note 8
142443
Vivo V15 +2%
145387
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 8
173324
Vivo V15 +5%
182224
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0
ROM MIUI 12 Funtouch 9

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 35 min) Yes, Dual-Engine Fast Charging (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:05 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 8
16:00 hr
Vivo V15
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 8
14:24 hr
Vivo V15
n/a
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 8
25:01 hr
Vivo V15
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV8856
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4224 x 3136 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 28.21 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type - ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.9" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 8
81.3 dB
Vivo V15
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2019 February 2019
Release date September 2019 April 2019
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 300 USD
SAR (head) 0.191 W/kg 0.674 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.034 W/kg 1.458 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Vivo V15.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Xiaomi Mi A3
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite
6. Vivo V15 vs Xiaomi Mi 9T
7. Vivo V15 vs Samsung Galaxy A51
8. Vivo V15 vs Vivo V17
9. Vivo V15 vs Vivo V15 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish