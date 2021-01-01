Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Vivo Y53s VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Vivo Y53s Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Vivo Y53s, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and came out 22 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Delivers 41% higher maximum brightness (630 against 446 nits)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Vivo Y53s Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (246K versus 194K)

The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer

Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480

21% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 381 and 316 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.3 inches 6.58 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 401 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.7% 84.5% Max. Brightness Redmi Note 8 +41% 630 nits Vivo Y53s 446 nits

Design and build Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 164 mm (6.46 inches) Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 8 81.7% Vivo Y53s +3% 84.5%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and Vivo Y53s in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold Lithography process 11 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 619 GPU clock 600 MHz 825 MHz FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~468 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 8 316 Vivo Y53s +21% 381 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 8 +1% 1321 Vivo Y53s 1306 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 8 194201 Vivo Y53s +27% 246022 CPU 66445 65039 GPU 34275 54320 Memory 38991 50917 UX 55823 76732 Total score 194201 246022 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi Note 8 217 Vivo Y53s n/a Stability 98% - Graphics test 1 FPS - Graphics score 217 - PCMark 3.0 score 6407 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced OriginOS 1.0

Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W 18 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 35 min) Yes (70% in 66 min) Full charging time 2:05 hr 1:46 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Redmi Note 8 16:00 hr Vivo Y53s n/a Watching videos (Player) Redmi Note 8 14:24 hr Vivo Y53s n/a Talk (3G) Redmi Note 8 25:01 hr Vivo Y53s n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 10120 x 6328 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° - Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (64 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV8856

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4224 x 3136 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length 28.21 mm - Pixel size 1.12 microns - Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size 1/2.9" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 15 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 8 81.3 dB Vivo Y53s n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced August 2019 June 2021 Release date September 2019 June 2021 SAR (head) 0.191 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.034 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo Y53s is definitely a better buy.