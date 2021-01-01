Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Huawei Honor 9X Premium
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 9X Premium, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
- Shows 9% longer battery life (108 vs 99 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Delivers 34% higher maximum brightness (619 against 461 nits)
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X Premium
- Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
66
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
40
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
77
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
62
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
61
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.3 inches
|6.59 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|391 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.7%
|84.3%
Design and build
|Height
|158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
|163.5 mm (6.44 inches)
|Width
|75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
|77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|196 gramm (6.91 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
|HiSilicon Kirin 710F
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~273 GFLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
318
Honor 9X Premium +3%
327
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1322
Honor 9X Premium +1%
1331
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 8 +5%
173452
165685
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|EMUI 9.1
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 35 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|2:05 hr
|2:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 8 +29%
16:00 hr
12:38 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 8 +18%
14:24 hr
12:02 hr
Talk (3G)
25:01 hr
Honor 9X Premium +13%
28:21 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|-
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|119°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV8856
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4224 x 3136
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|28.21 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.9"
|1/3"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|12
|5G support
|-
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2019
|July 2019
|Release date
|September 2019
|September 2019
|Launch price
|~ 187 USD
|~ 237 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.191 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.034 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the software, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 9X Premium.
