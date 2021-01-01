Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 8 vs Mi 6 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Xiaomi Mi 6, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and came out 29 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
  • Has a 1.15 inches larger screen size
  • Shows 35% longer battery life (108 vs 80 hours)
  • Thinner bezels – 10.02% more screen real estate
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Comes with 650 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3350 mAh
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • The phone is 2-years and 5-months newer
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 6
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 49% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (258K versus 173K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.0 versus eMMC 5.1
  • Weighs 22 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 8
vs
Mi 6

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 5.15 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 409 ppi 428 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen-to-body ratio 81.7% 71.68%
Display tests
PWM - 2315 Hz
Response time - 46.6 ms
Contrast - 2214:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 8 +6%
630 nits
Mi 6
594 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 145.1 mm (5.71 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 8 +14%
81.7%
Mi 6
71.68%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and Xiaomi Mi 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2450 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 11 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 540
GPU clock 600 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~558 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 8
312
Mi 6
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 8
1318
Mi 6
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi Note 8
142443
Mi 6 +24%
176758
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 8
173324
Mi 6 +49%
258873
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 8
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3350 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 35 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 2:05 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 8 +30%
16:00 hr
Mi 6
12:27 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 8 +10%
14:24 hr
Mi 6
13:00 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 8 +46%
25:01 hr
Mi 6
17:11 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV8856
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4224 x 3136 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length 28.21 mm 23.9 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.4 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.9" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 8
81.3 dB
Mi 6 +1%
82.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced August 2019 April 2017
Release date September 2019 July 2017
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) 0.191 W/kg 0.409 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.034 W/kg 1.55 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 is definitely a better buy.

