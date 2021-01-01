Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Mi 8 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro
- 95% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (337K versus 173K)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
- 59% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 495 and 312 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
64
65
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
37
61
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
70
62
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
61
68
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
78
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
59
64
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.3 inches
|6.21 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2248 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|18.7:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.7%
|84.09%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
|154.9 mm (6.1 inches)
|Width
|75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|177 gramm (6.24 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Black, Gold
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Adreno 630
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|710 MHz
|FLOPS
|~273 GFLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4, 6 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
312
Mi 8 Pro +59%
495
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1318
Mi 8 Pro +48%
1951
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
142443
Mi 8 Pro +87%
266564
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
173324
Mi 8 Pro +95%
337550
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|MIUI 12
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 35 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:05 hr
|1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
16:00 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:24 hr
Talk (3G)
25:01 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV8856
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4224 x 3136
|5120 x 3840
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2
|Focal length
|28.21 mm
|18 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1.8 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.9"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|18
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2019
|September 2018
|Release date
|September 2019
|October 2018
|Launch price
|~ 187 USD
|~ 500 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.191 W/kg
|0.969 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.034 W/kg
|1.531 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8.
