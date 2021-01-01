Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 8 vs Mi 9 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Mi 9 Pro

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 8
VS
Ксиаоми Ми 9 Про
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
  • Delivers 49% higher maximum brightness (630 against 422 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro
  • 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (458K versus 173K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 30W
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 855 Plus
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 2.4x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 760 and 312 points
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 8
vs
Mi 9 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.3 inches 6.39 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 81.7% 85.5%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 8 +49%
630 nits
Mi 9 Pro
422 nits

Design and build

Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 157.2 mm (6.19 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 8
81.7%
Mi 9 Pro +5%
85.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2960 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 11 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 640
GPU clock 600 MHz 675 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 8
312
Mi 9 Pro +144%
760
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 8
1318
Mi 9 Pro +110%
2766
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi Note 8
142443
Mi 9 Pro +179%
397169
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 8
173324
Mi 9 Pro +165%
458640
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (30 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 35 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:05 hr 0:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 8
16:00 hr
Mi 9 Pro
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 8
14:24 hr
Mi 9 Pro
n/a
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 8
25:01 hr
Mi 9 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 117°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV8856
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4224 x 3136 5184 x 3880
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 28.21 mm 18 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.9" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 8
81.3 dB
Mi 9 Pro
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced August 2019 September 2019
Release date September 2019 October 2019
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 450 USD
SAR (head) 0.191 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.034 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro is definitely a better buy.

