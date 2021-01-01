Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 8 vs Mi Max 2 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Mi Max 2

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 8
VS
Ксиаоми Ми Макс 2
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
Xiaomi Mi Max 2

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Xiaomi Mi Max 2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and came out 28 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
  • 92% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (173K versus 90K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 7.1
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (630 against 517 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 7.42% more screen real estate
  • 20% higher pixel density (409 vs 342 PPI)
  • The phone is 2-years and 4-months newer
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 13.4 mm narrower
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Max 2
  • Comes with 1300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5300 vs 4000 mAh
  • Shows 17% longer battery life (126 vs 108 hours)
  • Stereo speakers

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 8
vs
Mi Max 2

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 409 ppi 342 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen-to-body ratio 81.7% 74.28%
Display tests
PWM - 2232 Hz
Response time - 19.6 ms
Contrast - 1262:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 8 +22%
630 nits
Mi Max 2
517 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 174.1 mm (6.85 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 88.7 mm (3.49 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 211 gramm (7.44 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 8 +10%
81.7%
Mi Max 2
74.28%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and Xiaomi Mi Max 2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 11 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 506
GPU clock 600 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 8 +85%
312
Mi Max 2
169
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 8 +32%
1318
Mi Max 2
999
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi Note 8 +240%
142443
Mi Max 2
41895
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 8 +92%
173324
Mi Max 2
90477
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 7.1.1
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 11
OS size - 12.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5300 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 35 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (60% in 60 min)
Full charging time 2:05 hr 2:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 8
16:00 hr
Mi Max 2 +20%
19:21 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 8
14:24 hr
Mi Max 2 +50%
21:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 8
25:01 hr
Mi Max 2 +21%
30:15 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26.59 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV8856
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4224 x 3136 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 28.21 mm 37.63 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.9" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 8
81.3 dB
Mi Max 2 +3%
84 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2019 May 2017
Release date September 2019 June 2017
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.191 W/kg 1.22 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.034 W/kg 0.71 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
5 (55.6%)
4 (44.4%)
Total votes: 9

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
