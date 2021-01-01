Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Mi Max 2
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Xiaomi Mi Max 2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and came out 28 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
- 92% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (173K versus 90K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 7.1
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (630 against 517 nits)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Thinner bezels – 7.42% more screen real estate
- 20% higher pixel density (409 vs 342 PPI)
- The phone is 2-years and 4-months newer
- Better grip in hands – the body is 13.4 mm narrower
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Max 2
- Comes with 1300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5300 vs 4000 mAh
- Shows 17% longer battery life (126 vs 108 hours)
- Stereo speakers
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
64
51
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
37
20
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
74
86
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
61
39
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
65
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
59
47
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.3 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|16:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|342 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.7%
|74.28%
|PWM
|-
|2232 Hz
|Response time
|-
|19.6 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1262:1
Design and build
|Height
|158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
|174.1 mm (6.85 inches)
|Width
|75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
|88.7 mm (3.49 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|211 gramm (7.44 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Metal
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|White, Black, Silver, Gold, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Adreno 506
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~273 GFLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4, 6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|32, 64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 8 +85%
312
169
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 8 +32%
1318
999
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi Note 8 +240%
142443
41895
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 8 +92%
173324
90477
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 7.1.1
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|MIUI 11
|OS size
|-
|12.5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|5300 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 35 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (60% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|2:05 hr
|2:10 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
16:00 hr
Mi Max 2 +20%
19:21 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:24 hr
Mi Max 2 +50%
21:37 hr
Talk (3G)
25:01 hr
Mi Max 2 +21%
30:15 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26.59 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV8856
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|-
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4224 x 3136
|2592 x 1944
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|28.21 mm
|37.63 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.9"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2019
|May 2017
|Release date
|September 2019
|June 2017
|Launch price
|~ 187 USD
|~ 250 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.191 W/kg
|1.22 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.034 W/kg
|0.71 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 is definitely a better buy.
