Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Mi Mix 2S
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
- Shows 83% longer battery life (108 vs 59 hours)
- Delivers 38% higher maximum brightness (630 against 458 nits)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Has a 0.31 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3400 mAh
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S
- 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (353K versus 173K)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Optical image stabilization
- Stereo speakers
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
- 62% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 504 and 312 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
64
56
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
37
61
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
74
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
61
54
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
80
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
60
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.3 inches
|5.99 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|18:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|403 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.7%
|82.21%
|PWM
|-
|1168 Hz
|Response time
|-
|40.7 ms
|Contrast
|-
|834:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
|150.8 mm (5.94 inches)
|Width
|75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
|74.9 mm (2.95 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Ceramic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|-
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Adreno 630
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|710 MHz
|FLOPS
|~273 GFLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4, 6 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
312
Mi Mix 2S +62%
504
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1318
Mi Mix 2S +37%
1803
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
142443
Mi Mix 2S +85%
263983
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
173324
Mi Mix 2S +104%
353712
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|MIUI 12
|OS size
|-
|11.4 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 35 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (30% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:05 hr
|2:04 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 8 +60%
16:00 hr
10:01 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 8 +54%
14:24 hr
9:25 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 8 +54%
25:01 hr
16:25 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 46 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV8856
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4224 x 3136
|2592 x 1944
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|28.21 mm
|40.82 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1.4 microns
|Sensor size
|1/2.9"
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
101
Video quality
88
Generic camera score
97
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|18
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2019
|March 2018
|Release date
|September 2019
|April 2018
|Launch price
|~ 187 USD
|~ 444 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.191 W/kg
|0.542 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.034 W/kg
|1.593 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8. But if the performance and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S.
Cast your vote
2 (28.6%)
5 (71.4%)
Total votes: 7